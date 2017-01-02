Food Processing

/ / / January 2017 Food Funny Caption Contest

January 2017 Food Funny: Submit Your Caption

Cozy up to the keyboard and unleash your sense of humor on our January Food Funny.

By Illustration by Jerry King

Jan 02, 2017

The weather outside may be frightful, but here at comedy corner, we're quite delightful. If you have no where else to go, let your sense of humor go, let it go, let it go. Fill out the form below with your most humor-filled caption for our cartoon. Mid-month, we'll turn the captions around and let you vote on them.

January 2017 Food Funny

Submitted Captions

Watch out workers will want and arm or leg next

Magic, your nose has disappeared, but you can still breathe through your mouth.

Submit your Caption

Show More Content