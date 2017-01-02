January 2017 Food Funny: Submit Your Caption
Cozy up to the keyboard and unleash your sense of humor on our January Food Funny.
The weather outside may be frightful, but here at comedy corner, we're quite delightful. If you have no where else to go, let your sense of humor go, let it go, let it go. Fill out the form below with your most humor-filled caption for our cartoon. Mid-month, we'll turn the captions around and let you vote on them.
Submitted Captions
Watch out workers will want and arm or leg next
Magic, your nose has disappeared, but you can still breathe through your mouth.
Submit your Caption