2017 Supplier Source Guide Available for Download

Chobani Expands from Yogurt to Dips and Drinks
On the heels of the its Chobani Flip success, Food Processing Top 100© List member (and 2012 Processor of the Year) Chobani, LLC, Norwich, N.Y., is broadening its product mix and moving beyond the Greek yougurt aisle with a new range of products rolling out nationwide this summer. It hopes its Chobani Meze Dips and Drink Chobani yogurt beverages will drive yogurt consumption throughout the day.
Featuring real veggies, herbs and spices, blended with creamy Greek yogurt, the savory, non-GMO dips were inspired by Turkish-born entrepreneur, Hamdi Ulukaya, the company's founder and CEO, as well as the creations at the Chobani SoHo Café, its Mediterranean café in New York. The product is crafted like a Mediterranean "mezé," a Turkish term…
