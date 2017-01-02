Food Processing

Do You Have an R&D Team Worth celebrating?

Submitted by Dave Fusaro on Wed, 02/01/2017 - 15:38

We look for nominees (food and beverage processors only) in three size categories:

  • small (less than $100 in sales)
  • medium ($100-$750 million)
  • large (more than $750 million in sales)

We'll collect nominations though about Feb. 24. Then we’ll put 2-3 names and their essays up on a web-based poll in each size category and ask our readers and site visitors to go there to vote.

But it all starts with nominations. If you can suggest a team, send an email to Editor Dave Fusaro at dfusaro@putman.net. Include a line or two on why they're such a great R&D team.

