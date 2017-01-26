Kraft Heinz, Oprah Launching Packaged Food Line
Jan 26, 2017
Kraft Heinz Co. says it will partner with Oprah Winfrey to launch a packaged food line called Mealtime Stories LLC. The line of food will include nutritious products accessible to everyone, Kraft Heinz stated, and the initial offering will be ready-to-eat refrigerated products across multiple categories.
Winfrey owns 10 percent of Weight Watchers, which markets its own line of packaged meal programs. Kraft Heinz is 26.8 percent owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.
Kraft Heinz says it will initially develop, manufacture, market and sell the line of food products in the U.S. As part of the joint venture, 10 percent of profits will be donated to charities aimed at eradicating hunger.
Additional details about the brand's specifics and products will be announced later in 2017, Kraft Heinz reports.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments