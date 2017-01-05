Amplify Snacks Welcomes Kellogg VP DeGrace, Promotes Telford
Jan 05, 2017
SkinnyPop parent company Amplify Snack Brands, Austin, Tex., names Mike DeGrace its new senior vice president of sales for North America. DeGrace, who has 30 years of experience leading business and sales teams at WhiteWave, Chiquita, Kraft and Conagra, was most recently a vice president at Kellogg Co. Amplify also owns Tyrrells, Paqui and Oatmega brands.
Prior to Kellogg, DeGrace held several positions at WhiteWave Foods, where he most recently led national channels sales and strategy development for club, drug, dollar, military, convenience store and foodservice sectors.
Amplify also promoted Stuart Telford to senior vice president of global operations. Telford previously served as the Tyrrells group operations director, and brings more than 18 years of experience to the post.
Amplify is a growing snack food company focused on developing and marketing products that appeal to an escalating number of consumers favoring better-for-you snacks. Brands such as SkinnyPop, Tyrrells, Paqui and Oatmega have amassed a loyal customer base across distribution channels in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Europe and Australia.
