/ / / PepsiCo's Nooyi Joins Trump Advisors

By Dave Fusaro, Editor in Chief

Dec 14, 2016

PepsiCo Chairman/CEO Indra Nooyi has joined Donald Trump's Strategic and Policy Forum, a group of 19 business leaders that will assist the president-elect in developing an economic agenda.

Trump's transition team told news organizations that forum members will give him their views on government policy, job-creation and productivity "in a frank, non-bureaucratic and non-partisan manner."

Nooyi, 61, is the only Indian-American executive on the team. Her selection is extra-interesting because a week after the election, there were reports that Trump supporters via social media were trying to mount a boycott of PepsiCo products for anti-Trump comments that the chairman/CEO never made. It was among a series of fake news items circulating on the internet and social media.

The Strategic and Policy Forum is chaired by Stephen Schwarzman, CEO of investment company Blackstone. We couldn't find any other food & beverage CEOs in the group; however it also includes Jack Welch, former CEO of General Electric, and CEOs Elon Musk of SpaceX and Tesla, Doug McMillon of Walmart, Travis Kalanick of Uber, Jamie Dimon of Chase and Mary Barra of General Motors.

