Baldor and Food Processing Partner on Food Safety Webcasts
Apr 12, 2017
Food Processing and Baldor have teamed up to offer food and beverage manufacturers the opportunity to learn more about creating food-safe environments in their plants.
Through two 60-minute webcast events, manufacturers can learn from the experts at Food Processing and Baldor about operational issues relating to motors and engines in food and beverage environments.
Registrations are still open for the webcast, Food Safety: Designing for Reliability in Harsh Environments, taking place April 27, at 2 p.m. EST. In this webcast, Baldor Electric's Mark Gmitro will discuss the steps to consider to make a product food safe, changes that are taking place now in food and beverage and what the future holds for the industry. Mark will also provide the audience with an overview of NSF International certifications and zone ratings. You can learn more or register for the webcast here.
Also available on-demand, The Food-Safe Plant: Motor & Gearing Solutions for Varying Environments Under One Roof, covered how to select the right wet or dry product for each area of your plant. You can watch the On-Demand Webcast today.
