/ / / Chobani Founder on CBS's 60 Minutes This Sunday

Hamdi Ulukaya will be interviewed by 60 Minutes' Steve Kroft this Sunday (April 9) at 7 p.m. ET/PT. The founder, chairman and CEO of Chobani Inc., himself an immigrant from a Muslim country, tells his views on immigrants and tells how he and the mayor of Twin Falls, Idaho, received death threats as Chobani started up its newly built plant there.

In the past election's nasty debate over immigration, the Turkish-born Ulukaya became a champion of refugees and went out of his way to find them jobs in his plants.

"They've lost family members. They’ve lost everything they had. And here they are," he says. "They're either going to be a part of society, or they lose again.

"The No. 1 thing you can do is to provide them jobs. The minute they get a job...they stop being a refugee."

The interview notes attacks on Ulukaya, the company and the mayor of Twins Falls from the far-right, including conservative website Breitbart, claiming Chobani had brought "crime and tuberculosis" to Idaho, according to the interview … none of which is true, says interviewer Kroft.

It should be an interesting segment. Julia Roberts is on, too (later). For a 1.5-minute preview, see www.msn.com/en-us/news/video/preview-chief-of-chobani/vp-BBzuHf9.