/ / / GFSI Launches First Awards Program

The Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) is celebrating continuous improvement in food safety systems with a new award program launched ahead of February's Global Food Safety Conference in Houston. The awards coincide with food businesses throughout the supply chain looking to further strengthen their food safety systems, meet new regulatory requirements, expand market access and reinforce consumer confidence in the safety of the products they buy.

"At GFSI, we want to raise the profile of companies around the world implementing this capability building program and celebrate the work that's already having an impact," said Véronique Discours-Buhot, GFSI's director at The Consumer Goods Forum.

This first GFSI award puts the spotlight on companies who have leveraged the GFSI Global Markets Program from beginning to end, resulting in full certification to a GFSI-benchmarked food safety management scheme, according to the organization. Winners will be named at the GFSI Conference. The opportunity is made possible through the generous support of Greenfence, a remote auditing and certification platform for the food industry.

"To apply or nominate someone for this award is to help raise awareness around these incredibly important efforts," adds Peter Begg, conference committee chair. Applications are open until Feb. 7. The GFSI Global Markets Program assists companies who lack or have underdeveloped food safety systems in addressing their challenges. The program provides an unaccredited entry point with a step-by-step program designed to build production and manufacturing operations capabilities and implement a course of continuous improvement.

The 16th edition of GFSI's flagship conference will gather delegates from 60 countries and a speaker lineup including eight CEOs from "industry heavyweights." It will highlight how GFSI serves as a driver to the food safety ecosystem and how companies can leverage GFSI for growth, no matter where in the supply chain they operate, the group says.

For more information and judging criteria, visit http://www.tcgffoodsafety.com/the-conference/global-markets-programme-award.