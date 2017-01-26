/ / / Kraft Heinz, Oprah Launching Packaged Food Line

Case History: Tubular Cable Conveyors Move Coffee Beans Gently, Efficiently

3,000 lbs. of coffee beans must be conveyed daily through the processes at Porto Rico Importing.

"Coffee to go" at Porto Rico Importing Co. means shipping 3,000 lbs. of coffee per day to its four retail stores, mail order customers and wholesale accounts. Porto Rico has been doing business in New York since 1907. The company roasts, blends, grinds and packages beans in its new Brooklyn roasting facility. Operations include roasting up to 150 lbs. of beans at a time, generating dozens of blends for wholesale and retail purchasers, grinding and degassing some coffee and loading products into 25- and 50-lb. burlap sacks for shipping. Porto Rico receives green beans in bulk bags that are unloaded from a discharge station and hopper. The beans are manually weighed and transferred in batches up to 150 lbs. by a pneumatic conveyor into a…