Food Processing

Mondelez North American President Is Leaving

By Dave Fusaro, Editor in Chief

Apr 18, 2017

Mondelez International today (April 18) announced Roberto Marques, an executive vice president and president of the company's North America business, will leave the company. Tim Cofer, chief growth officer, will fill in until a permanent replacement is found.

"Over the past two years under Roberto Marques' leadership, the North American team has been executing a large transformation, which has resulted in significant progress on our margin agenda, while stepping up our participation in growth areas such as Well-being, broader channel penetration, especially in e-commerce, as well as entering the U.S. chocolate market," said Irene Rosenfeld, chairman and CEO. "We appreciate Roberto's many contributions and wish him well in his future endeavors."

Mondelez didn't say why Marques is leaving.

In his 25 years with the company, Cofer headed businesses in Europe, Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, as well as Oscar Mayer and Kraft Pizza. He'll maintain his duties as chief growth officer.

Marques will work with Cofer over the next few weeks to ensure a smooth transition.

