McCain Budgets $200 Million for Idaho Expansion
May 08, 2017
McCain Foods USA will invest $200 million to expand production capacity for frozen french fries at the company's Burley, Idaho, plant. The expansion should create 180 jobs.
Construction began in May, and the new capacity should be operational in mid-2018.
Ore-Ida Foods built the Burley facility in the 1960s, according to the local newspaper. The brand was later acquired by H.J. Heinz Co., which sold it to McCain Foods in 1997.
McCain also recently announced plant expansions in Plover, Wis., and Florenceville, New Brunswick, the latter for $65 million.
