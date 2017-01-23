/ / / Luc Mongeau Named President of Weston Foods

Amid a shuffling of executives at Canada's George Weston Ltd., Luc Mongeau, a former Mars Inc. executive, was appointed president of George Weston subsidiary Weston Foods, one of Canada’s largest food processors.

Mongeau worked 15 years for Mars, his last four years as president of Mars Petcare North America. Earlier, he spent time at Mars Canada, including time as president, vice-president of supply chain, sales director, marketing director and brand manager.

The rest of the management at Weston Foods appears to remain intact: Darryl Rowe, president of Weston Bakeries; Roy Benin, president of Ace Bakery; Kevin McDonough, president-frozen; Peter McLaughlin, president-biscuit; Edward J. Holik, president of operations; Mark Butler, chief administrative officer; and Jason Toledano, CFO. By our Top 100 figuring, Weston Foods' 2015 sales were about US$1.5 billion. George Weston Ltd.'s sales were close to $34 billion.

Mongeau's hiring occurred during a management succession announced Jan. 19, in which Galen G. Weston, who was named chairman of the parent firm last September, also took on the title of CEO. Galen Weston at that time succeeded his father W. Galen Weston as chairman.

The younger Weston replaces as CEO Pavi Binning, who will become special adviser to the Weston family's investment firm, Wittington Investments Ltd. Binning also had been president of Weston Foods; his stepping down opened up the job for Mongeau.

The parent firm also named Sarah Davis as president of its Loblaw grocery chain, a post that had been held by Galen Weston.