René Moreau Elected President of Agropur Cooperative
Feb 16, 2017
René Moreau, a dairy farmer from Warwick, Quebec, has been elected president of Agropur Cooperative, Longueuil, Quebec, a C$6 billion cooperative and one of Canada's largest processors of fluid milk and cheese.
Moreau, who has been a member of Agropur's board since 1998, succeeds Serge Riendeau, who is retiring after heading Agropur's board for the past 15 years and serving as a director for 26 years. Moreau became vice president of Agropur in 2012. He is an agronomist by training and holds a university certificate in corporate governance.
