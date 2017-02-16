Food Processing

/ / / René Moreau Elected President of Agropur Cooperative

René Moreau Elected President of Agropur Cooperative

By Dave Fusaro, Editor in Chief

Feb 16, 2017

René Moreau, a dairy farmer from Warwick, Quebec, has been elected president of Agropur Cooperative, Longueuil, Quebec, a C$6 billion cooperative and one of Canada's largest processors of fluid milk and cheese.

Moreau, who has been a member of Agropur's board since 1998, succeeds Serge Riendeau, who is retiring after heading Agropur's board for the past 15 years and serving as a director for 26 years. Moreau became vice president of Agropur in 2012. He is an agronomist by training and holds a university certificate in corporate governance.

Show More Content
Show Comments
Hide Comments

Join the discussion

We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.

Want to participate in the discussion?

Register for free

Log in for complete access.

Comments

No one has commented on this page yet.

RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments