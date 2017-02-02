/ / / Nestlé USA To Move Headquarters To Virginia

Nestle USA announced Feb. 1 that it will transition its corporate headquarters from Glendale, Calif. to Arlington County, Va., beginning later this year. The move marks an important milestone in the company’s history and signals Nestlé’s commitment to future investment and growth in the U.S.

The move demonstrates Nestle's leadership in responding to rapid changes in the food industry, the company says, with a new, more efficient structure, and is closer proximity to the majority of its business and stakeholders. The company expects to bring approximately 750 jobs to the Washington, D.C. area with this transition.

"With the food and beverage landscape continuing to transform at a rapid pace, Nestlé has been innovating and making strategic changes to the business over the past five years. This move is the next step in our evolution," stated Paul Grimwood, chairman and CEO of Nestlé USA in a press release. "We carefully considered a number of options and Arlington hits all the marks. Not only is it attractive to our current employees while offering a great talent pool for the future, but this location allows us to be closer to our business operations, our customers and other important stakeholders."

Currently, 75 percent of Nestlé's U.S. plants and 85 percent of its top customers are located in the eastern half of the U.S. With most key regulatory groups and non-government organizations pertinent to the business located in or near the Washington, D.C. area, the move will further facilitate important conversations about bringing the best foods and beverages to U.S. consumers.

The Arlington location will become home to Nestlé's Beverage and Confections & Global Foods divisions, as well as its expanding eBusiness team, Center for Marketing Excellence and team of nutrition experts. The move is expected to be finalized by the of 2018.

Nestle USA will move its technical and production organization and supply chain teams to join the Nestlé Prepared Foods, Pizza, Baking and Professional businesses in Solon, Ohio. The company has established Solon as its Center of Excellence for frozen and chilled foods businesses, with major brands that lead their categories, and as the site for its $50-million investment in the global Nestlé Development Center, dedicated to transforming the way the world enjoys frozen and chilled foods.

While transitioning Nestlé USA from its current location in Glendale, Nestlé says it remains committed to California, with approximately 5,500 employees across the state. Businesses including Nestlé Dreyer’s Ice Cream, Nestlé Purina PetCare and Nestlé Waters North America maintain nine manufacturing facilities there.