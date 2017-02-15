Food Processing

/ / / Paper Packaging Law Seminar

Paper Packaging Law Seminar

By Dave Fusaro, Editor in Chief

Feb 15, 2017

Law firm Keller and Heckman will hold its second annual Paper Packaging Law Seminar April 4-5 in Atlanta. This course will address food-contact regulatory issues relevant to food processors, as well as their paper producers, additive suppliers, converters and downstream customers.

The program includes an introduction to food-contact paper regulations in the U.S. and abroad, as well as insights on advanced topics, such as regulatory considerations for printing inks used on paper, legal and technical requirements for recycled paper and FSMA considerations for food grade cellulose. There also will be a presentation from an FDA official.

See www.packaginglaw.com/events/paper-packaging-law-seminar or call 202-434-4174.

