/ / / Paper Packaging Law Seminar

Technology Helps Maintenance Technicians Optimize Asset Use

CMMS dispatch system, condition monitoring tools and parts management are among the tools available to food manufacturers.

From a bean counter’s perspective, maintenance is a cost, and the less cost, the better. From a production manager’s vantage point, maintenance technicians are the plant equivalent of ER doctors: If they aren’t on duty, machines are going to die. Product out the door is manufacturing’s key metric, but maintenance technicians, engineers and other support personnel ensure the heartbeat of the plant. Demand for their services is high, as Food Processing’s 2017 Manufacturing Outlook Survey attests: 38.9 percent of participating food companies are actively recruiting maintenance technicians, and 54.8 percent are expanding in-house technical training, either as part of a total productive maintenance program or to groom the next…