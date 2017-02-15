Paper Packaging Law Seminar
Feb 15, 2017
Law firm Keller and Heckman will hold its second annual Paper Packaging Law Seminar April 4-5 in Atlanta. This course will address food-contact regulatory issues relevant to food processors, as well as their paper producers, additive suppliers, converters and downstream customers.
The program includes an introduction to food-contact paper regulations in the U.S. and abroad, as well as insights on advanced topics, such as regulatory considerations for printing inks used on paper, legal and technical requirements for recycled paper and FSMA considerations for food grade cellulose. There also will be a presentation from an FDA official.
See www.packaginglaw.com/events/paper-packaging-law-seminar or call 202-434-4174.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments