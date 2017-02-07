PepsiCo, Purchase, N.Y., reportedly is exploring options to build a 122,000-sq.-ft. research and development structure at its Valhalla, N.Y., global beverage research and development center campus. The company is said to be in the early stages of planning and is working with city officials on the proposal.

Along with the new structure, PepsiCo also plans to renovate and modernize interiors of its two existing buildings in Valhalla, enlarging one by 15,000 sq. ft. The food and beverage giant has also proposed to improve the site’s utility infrastructure and stormwater management, among other upgrades.

Aurora Gonzalez, senior communications director at PepsiCo, was quoted as saying the company is in early stages of a possible expansion of the R&D campus. “As part of that work, we have engaged with the town of Mount Pleasant,” she said. “At this time, we have nothing further to share.”

In a project environmental impact statement recently filed with the town of Valhalla, PepsiCo said the expansion of the R&D complex is necessary in order to accommodate current and future needs. Plan details are still in the works, reports mention, and the town of Mount Pleasant, N.Y., had scheduled a public hearing on the project Feb. 2.

The tentative expansion plans in Valhalla follow PepsiCo’s relocation in 2015 from its 540,000-sq.-ft. facility at One Pepsi Way in Somers, N.Y., and consolidation at its office campuses in White Plains and Purchase.