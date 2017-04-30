Food Processing

/ / / TreeHouse To Sell Soup and Baby Food Unit to Private Equity Firm

By Dave Fusaro, Editor in Chief

Apr 30, 2017

TreeHouse Foods Inc. announced a definitive agreement to sell its Soup and Infant Feeding (SIF) business to Riverbend Foods LLC, a newly formed portfolio company of Insight Equity, a private equity firm.

The SIF business is based in Pittsburgh and makes private label condensed and ready-to-serve soup, baby food and gravy. Sales were approximately $210 million in 2016.

Financial terms of the sale were not disclosed. The transaction is subject to close in the second or third quarter.

