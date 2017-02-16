/ / / Tyson Foods Tops Fortune Most Admired List

Tyson Foods Inc. was recognized in Fortune magazine's World’s Most Admired Companies list as No. 1 in the Food Production segment, moving up four places from the company’s 2016 ranking.

Tyson also was the only real food processor on the list. Archer Daniels Midland was second, followed by Ingredion, Wilmar International and Bunge.

Fortune collaborated with Korn Ferry Hay Group on this survey of corporate reputations. The survey included about 1,500 candidates: the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies in Fortune’s Global 500 database that have revenues of $10 billion or more. The list was then winnowed to the highest-revenue companies in each industry, a total of 680 in 28 countries.

The top-rated companies were picked from that pool of 680; the executives who voted work at the companies in that group. To determine the best-regarded companies in 51 industries, Korn Ferry Hay Group asked executives, directors and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, which include ability to attract and retain talented people, quality of products and services, quality of management, innovation, social responsibility, use of corporate assets and long-term investment value.

Tyson's also No. 1 on a Food Processing list. Following its 2014 acquisition of Hillshire Brands, Tyson leapfrogged PepsiCo to become the largest food & beverage processor on Food Processing's Top 100(c) list, with qualified sales of $40 billion in its fiscal 2015. You can see our list here.