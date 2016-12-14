Charles Ross & Son Co. Releases Portable High-Shear Mixing System
Portable High Shear Mixing System is designed for powder dispersion into liquid, emulsification and homogenization in a closed, temperature controlled vessel. The 200-liter system features 316L stainless steel wetted parts, sight/charge ports, ASME dimpled jacket rated for 85 psig, chloride-free insulation with stainless steel sheathing, a high accuracy weighing scale and NEMA 4X gas-purged controls. It's mounted on the cover in a vapor-tight sealing arrangement. Its four-blade rotor runs up to 3,600 rpm within a close tolerance slotted stator, delivering intense mechanical and hydraulic shear. The mixer is driven by a 5 hp stainless steel wash-down duty explosion-proof motor. The entire portable system is easily moved from one room to another.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments