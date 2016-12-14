Coperion Creates New Compact Twin Screw Extruder to Simplify Handling
Six years after the initial launch of this twin screw extruder series, the ZSK Mc18 has undergone a range of improvements designed to further simplify handling. A compact version offers many advantages. It can be swiftly put into operation – meaning a quick start to production and no costly start-up times. It has a lower height and a more clearly arranged control cabinet design. There is improved accessibility of its process section -- the cable ducts are arranged under the process section, and the control cabinets are located at motor and gearbox height. The separately mounted drive cabinet results in a reduction in installation space as well as in the weight of the machine. The machine and the control system can be quickly and easily connected using a small number of clearly identified cable connections. All of these benefits result in a quicker return on investment than with conventional machines.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments