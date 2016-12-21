Grecian Delight Offers Single-Serve Gyro for the Convenience-Store Channel
Consumers crave ethnic items and adventurous flavors when dining out, which is why Grecian Delight is taking its individually wrapped Opaa! Gyro Sandwiches to the convenience-store channel. These fully cooked, restaurant-quality sandwiches are a pita bread filled with six slices of meat with a side packet of sauce. The traditional gyro is made with a beef and lamb meat blend and includes tzatziki sauce. The chicken variety includes a packet of honey mustard. The sandwiches are shipped frozen and intended for refrigerated merchandising as an easy microwavable grab-and-go food.
According to the company, the popularity of Mediterranean foods is growing in foodservice and retail outlets. It plans to offer more varieties and formats. For example, Grecian Delight recently introduced My Maria’s Greek Delights Phyllo Swirls, a twist on traditional Greek and European street food. The individual swirls come in there varieties—cheese (feta and ricotta), spinach and cheese, and apple and cinnamon—and are intended to be an appetizer, an on-the-go breakfast or even a dessert. The labels state the use of no artificial or genetically modified ingredients.
