/ / / / Hinds-Bock Creates Mini Products Depositing System

Accurately and cleanly deposit mini muffins, brownies, cupcakes and snack cake batters, with or without particulates, at speeds of up to 2,800 per minute with the 40P-01 Dual High Speed Mini Products Depositing System. The integral, hygienic, heavy duty sanitary conveyor uses magnetic restraining flights to precisely locate the pans, and the depositors orbit to track the moving pans for clean batter targeting. Servo motors drive the metering pistons, depositor orbit and actuators for quiet operation. Recipe control on the color touch screen HMI automatically and instantly recalls all depositor profiles for each individual recipe. Make sellable product much faster than conventional pneumatic depositors.

