Nestle Health Science Introduces Nutritional Drink for Digestion Sensitivities
Nestle Health Science introduces ProNourish TruComfort Digestive Care Blend, a shelf-stable meal replacement beverage designed for people with digestive sensitivities. ProNourish nutritional drink was formulated to be compliant with a low FODMAP diet for people with food intolerance. FODMAP is an acronym for fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and polyols. Some consumers cannot properly absorb these carbohydrates in the small intestine and they pass through to the large intestine where they can be rapidly fermented by bacteria present in the colon. This produces gas and water retention, which can result in abdominal bloating and distension, constipation and diarrhea.
ProNourish is made with ingredients carefully selected to avoid high FODMAPs, plus it has 3g of fiber to support digestive health. It does not contain gluten or high-fructose corn syrup, and is suitable for people with lactose intolerance. It’s also loaded with 25 essential vitamins and minerals. ProNourish comes in six packs of 8-oz. shelf-stable bottles. Available in two flavors—French Vanilla and Strawberry Banana—each bottle contains 170 calories, 4g of fat, 15g of protein and 6g of sugar.
