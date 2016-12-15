Sparks Belting Introduces Dura-Drive SPM Synchronous Permanent Magnet Pulley
Sparks Belting Company introduces its synchronous permanent magnet pulley, the Dura Drive SPM. It is a compact and robust All-in-One drive component that can be used with all types of belt conveyor systems, including plastic modular belt systems. The Dura Drive SPM is highly energy efficient, exceeding IE4 efficiency limits, and is designed to meet IE5 requirements. It delivers high torque and belt pull that remains constant over a wide range of operating speeds. The permanent magnet design is the key to the high efficiency and high power density of the motorized pulleys. The motors are available in 3.19” and 4.39” diameters and can be run either sensor-less in speed control mode or with feedback in combination with a servo drive in position, speed or torque control. The Dura-Drive SPM motors are aimed at applications in logistics with high dynamic requirements or as replacements for servo motors in machine building and general automation.
