/ / / / WhiteWave Foods Introduces Cold-Brew Coffee Beverage

Processor of the Year 2016: Leaner Manufacturing Network Emerging At General Mills

Changing directions takes time at a multi-billion-dollar corporation, but as the dust settles at General Mills, a slimmer, more nimble production network more receptive to outside innovation is emerging.

A leaner organization with a bigger appetite for manufacturing partnerships is emerging in the Twin Cities. Minneapolis-based General Mills is one of the biggest food processors on the international stage, with a production network sprawled across 13 countries and distribution into more than 100. That global profile helps explain an SKU count that has mushroomed to 35,000, more than triple the 10,000 from a decade ago. Contract manufacturers and copackers long have helped fill the supply chain, but their role is growing as the cereal giant recasts itself as a leading provider of better-for-you natural and organic foods in step with young millennials. Plant closures and divestitures are a very visible part of the changes afoot. Not all of…