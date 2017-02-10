Arctic Zero Fit Frozen Desserts Offer Numerous Free-From Options
Arctic Zero Fit Frozen Desserts are all about sweet treats that are low in calories and fat; free of lactose, gluten and GMOs, as well as artificial flavors, sweeteners and colors. They also are low-glycemic. The frozen desserts are made with artificial hormone-free whey proteins, antioxidant-rich monk fruit and fiber, making them a smart choice for dessert lovers with dietary restrictions or weight loss goals who seek a healthy option to satisfy their sweet tooth.
In March, the company will be rolling out three new dessert-inspired pint flavors: Cherry Chocolate Chunk, Peanut Butter Swirl and Rocky Road Trip Chunky. Each pint contains 300 calories, with a half-cup serving containing 75 calories, 2.5g fat, 3g protein, 8g sugar and 3g fiber (from chicory root and sugar cane). In novelties, there’s new Cake Batter, which is a yellow cake batter-flavored bar dipped in red velvet coating. Sold in four packs, each 2.1-oz. bar contains 80 calories, 5g of fat, 3g protein, 5g sugar and 2g fiber.
