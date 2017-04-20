/ / / / Cold-Brew Coffee Concentrate Available for Foodservice

Food Processors Gravitate To New Conveyor Drive Options

Multiple considerations and trade-offs are in play when food processors determine what kind of conveying technology is best for their operations.

Vibratory, vacuum, pneumatic, indexing, incline, tubular — when it comes to product transfer, belt conveyors are merely the starting point of available options for moving foodstuffs through production. Regardless of the type of conveyance, a power source is necessary, and that can be a point of vulnerability in terms of hygiene, traction or product integrity. Belt conveyors are most closely associated with product movement, and food companies have two basic options for driving those conveyors: gear motors or drum motors. Both have their strengths and vulnerabilities, and engineers and plant operations professionals tend to be passionate about the one they favor. Drum motors are a rarity once food is safely tucked away in its primary…