Daiya Unveils Growing Line of Dairy Alternatives
Plant-based dairy-alternative foods manufacturer Daiya unveiled new and improved innovations at Natural Products Expo West in March. The company’s latest products include Deluxe Cheeze Sauce in alfredo and cheddar styles, which come in boxes of three microwavable pouches. There’s also a new garden vegetable Cream Cheeze Style Spread, which joins chive & onion, plain and strawberry.
The company added plain and vanilla to its Greek yogurt alternative line, which rolled out a year ago in black cherry, blueberry, peach and strawberry varieties. Made with coconut cream, the yogurt alternatives feature 6-9g of plant protein per 5.3-oz. cup.
Daiya relaunched its sandwich slices line with improved melt and stretch. Formulated without titanium dioxide and carrageenan, unlike much of the competition, the slices are a good source of calcium. The reformulated slices are available in a new American flavor alongside cheddar, provolone and Swiss. Last, the brand’s shredded cheese substitutes have been rebranded to Cutting Board Collection Shreds. With an improved cheesy flavor, stretch and melt, the shreds come in cheddar, mozzarella and pepper jack styles. The shreds are used in the brand’s frozen pizza line.
