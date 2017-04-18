Dreaming Cow Creamery Introduces Lush Yogurt Drink
Dreaming Cow Creamery, the maker of grass-fed and 100 percent pasture-raised, cream-top yogurt, is introducing Lush. This nutrient-dense yogurt drink is made from the same milk used for its yogurts combined with fruits, one full serving of vegetables and more than 20 billion probiotics. This full-fat yogurt drink also contains antioxidants, vitamins A and C, iron, calcium, potassium and B vitamins. It comes in a square-round 12-oz. plastic bottle designed for merchandising in either the refrigerated produce section or the yogurt aisle. The four varieties are: Blueberry, Boysenberry, Purple Carrot & Beet; Lemon, Passionfruit, Carrot & Pumpkin; Peach, Ginger, Pumpkin & Carrot; and Strawberry, Raspberry, Purple Carrot & Beet.
“We spent some time over the past few years in research and development to define and create a product that aligns with the tastes and attitudes of today’s health-conscious consumers,” says Kyle Wehner, co-founder and CEO. “Seeing a major void in the market, our vision and purpose behind Lush is to bring a convenient and delicious ‘wellness on-the-go’ yogurt drink with noticeable nutritional increases that everyone can enjoy anytime. It’s like a Farmer’s Market in a bottle.”
