/ / / / Endress+Hauser Launches Proline 300/500 Smart Coriolis Mass and Electromagnetic Flow Instruments

Endress+Hauser launches the Proline 300/500 smart Coriolis mass and electromagnetic flow instruments, which simplify installation, speed commissioning and streamline operation and maintenance. "Users always seek more performance and accuracy, but now they also need better digital communications and flow devices that can be used by staff with less expertise," says Nathan Hedrick, flow products marketing manager at Endress+Hauser Inc.

"This is why our new Proline 300/500 instruments are optimized for maximum safety, enhanced measurement quality and device accessibility and availability."

Proline Promass Coriolis mass flowmeters are available in 11 models in diameters from 1/24 to 14 in. for measuring flows up to 100,000 tons per day. Proline Promag flowmeters are available in sizes from 1/12 to 78 in. for volume flows up to 634 mgd. Equipped with aluminum, hygienic stainless steel or cast stainless steel housings, Proline offers flexibility for all environments including high temperatures, corrosive fluids, hygienic and sterile.

The 300 series are compact with the transmitter mounted integrally to the sensor, while the 500 series provides remote accessibility of the transmitter from sensors. One advance is implementation of redundant, traceable references to avoid undetected drift in measurement. Another is its three-part Heartbeat Technology with remedy-based diagnostics, monitoring and verification for satisfying regulatory, contractual, quality, safety or fiscal requirements.

The units allow users to access signals and data through HMIs to match plant preference. Access is through a local, four-line, backlit, optical display, embedded web server, digital communication protocol, handheld device, asset management or other solutions, such as Endress+Hauser’s W@M lifecycle management software or secure WLAN. It was integrated into the optical displays to permit access from handhelds like tablet PCs or smart phones from a common web browser. Each method enables fast commissioning, in-situ device verification during operation, access to diagnostics and automated on-board data storage.

To automatically protect data storage, every Proline instrument uses a unique HistoROM concept, which includes an onboard event logbook and data logger that can be accessed locally or remotely to store operating, calibration and verification data.