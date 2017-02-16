Fibersol-DLQ Offers Solid Version of Soluble Corn Fiber
Fibersol-DLQ is a corn syrup solid version of soluble corn fiber and offers approximately 75 percent soluble dietary fiber on a dry solids basis. It can help formulators reduce sugar and calories, meet clean label goals, create products that help promote digestive tract health or use a well-tolerated fiber to boost the fiber content of a food or beverage. Fibersol-DLQ is acid-, heat- and process-stable. Slightly sweet, flavorless and with neutral aromatics, it can be used in a variety of foods such as beverages, nutritional bars, fiber supplements and enrichments, baked goods, snacks, breakfast cereals, dairy foods, dips, sauces, confections and dry mixes.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments