/ / / / Fuchs Offers 'Celebrate Southeast Asia' Collection Seasonings and Flavors

The Celebrate Southeast Asia Collection of seasonings, bases and flavors are based on popular Southeastern Asian dishes and flavors. The collection offers seasonings and blends for proteins, sauces and soups, and acts as a starting point for food manufacturers to develop unique product offerings. The collection includes four seasoning blends: Malaysian Style Curry Laska Sauce Base, Spicy Singapore Style Chili Seafood Seasoning, Thai Style Gingered Butternut Squash Soup Base and Vietnamese Style Meatball Seasoning.

Fuchs Asia Collection
