Fuchs' Big Game-inspired Seasonings and Bases Around for Limited Time
The four on-trend blends, inspired by the Big Game but suitable for product development year-round, are: Caramelized Onion & Roasted Garlic Dip Seasoning; Chick Chick Chili Soup Base; Chipotle Caramel Snack Seasoning; and Honey Sriracha Wing Rub. They're only available for a while; likewise, the vendor is offering complimentary samples of the items for a limited time.
