/ / / / Henry's Hard Soda Sweetens Its Offerings with Hard Grape Soda

Henry’s Hard Soda, a brand of MillerCoors  and the No. 1 hard soda brand in the U.S. , is giving fans the flavor  they’ve been craving. Henry’s  Hard Grape Soda is for adults only and can be picked up along with the rest  of the Henry’s family: Hard  Ginger Ale, Hard Orange and  Hard Cherry Cola. The new variety is 4.2 percent alcohol by volume and offers a refreshing grape taste with citrus undertones; the perfect balance of sweet and tart, according to the company.

“It’s  been a great first  year for Henry’s Hard Soda, and we could not be more excited to welcome  Hard Grape into to  the family,” says Josh Wexelbaum, MillerCoors  marketing director of emerging brands. “We  continue  to stay on top in the hard soda category because we are committed to bringing Generation-Xers an  adult spin on flavors they know and love.”

This is not the only news for the Henry’s family of brands in  2017. Henry’s will be adding an  extension line of sparkling, low -carb, under-95 calorie adult beverages just in time for summer.

Henrys Grape Soda
