Henry's Hard Soda Sweetens Its Offerings with Hard Grape Soda
Henry’s Hard Soda, a brand of MillerCoors and the No. 1 hard soda brand in the U.S. , is giving fans the flavor they’ve been craving. Henry’s Hard Grape Soda is for adults only and can be picked up along with the rest of the Henry’s family: Hard Ginger Ale, Hard Orange and Hard Cherry Cola. The new variety is 4.2 percent alcohol by volume and offers a refreshing grape taste with citrus undertones; the perfect balance of sweet and tart, according to the company.
“It’s been a great first year for Henry’s Hard Soda, and we could not be more excited to welcome Hard Grape into to the family,” says Josh Wexelbaum, MillerCoors marketing director of emerging brands. “We continue to stay on top in the hard soda category because we are committed to bringing Generation-Xers an adult spin on flavors they know and love.”
This is not the only news for the Henry’s family of brands in 2017. Henry’s will be adding an extension line of sparkling, low -carb, under-95 calorie adult beverages just in time for summer.
