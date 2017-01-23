/ / / / Intralox 2400 Series Features IP69K Enclosure

Food Processing

Van der Graaf’s drum motor with Intralox 2400 Series Continuous Profile is designed and engineered specifically to drive conveyor belts in the food processing plants where sanitation is paramount.

The USDA approved stainless steel SSV Sanitary Drum Motor series are designed and engineered specifically to drive conveyor belts in the food processing plants where sanitation is paramount. The antimicrobial design SSV drum motors feature IP69K enclosure and can operate while being pressure washed up to 3,000 psi. SSV Sanitary Drum Motors with different profiles are available to drive modular, extruded or thermoplastic style belts from many different manufacturer, such as Intralox, Volta, Habasit and others.

The NEW Intralox 2400 Series continuous profile, features an IP69K enclosure, allows wash downs up to 3000 psi and does not require the use of sprockets to drive extruded or modular belts. This eliminates foreign material contamination, contributing to a higher level of sanitation.

