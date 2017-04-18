Lay's Introduces Poppables Light-Textured Potato Snack
Lay’s, one of the marquee brands from PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay division, is giving consumers something new to enjoy. Poppables are a multi-dimensional, light-textured potato snack designed to be fun to eat. The product launch included an event at Dylan’s Candy Bar in New York City, where attendees celebrated all things that pop, including the most famous pop dance moves. Actor, creative director and choreographer Beau Casper Smart shared an intimate look at the most iconic dance moves in pop culture, leaving guests equipped to pop it on the dance floor, in the car or in their very own homes.
“Poppables is more than just a delicious snack; it’s about reminding our fans to enjoy lighthearted and fun moments,” says Sarah Guzman, senior director of marketing for Frito-Lay North America. “From snack breaks at the office to dance parties in the living room, Poppables is the perfect pairing for all our fans’ pop-worthy moments.”
Poppables flavors include sea salt and white cheddar. The snack comes in 5-oz. shareable bags for a suggested retail price of $3.29 and 2-oz. bags for a suggested retail price of $1.69.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments