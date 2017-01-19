Sethness Confirms Gluten-free Caramel Colors
As consumers search for solutions to help them cope with celiac disease and other food sensitivities, they still want products with an enticing appearance. The company says its Caramel Colors contain no gluten and meet the FDA's 21 CFR 101.91 gluten-free requirements. In addition, the colors are clean, label-friendly ingredients. They can be simply labeled as “caramel color” or “caramel” — allowing for a less-chemical appearance on product labels.
