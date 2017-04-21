Tyson Reinvents Hash Browns
Breakfast will never be the same thanks to Tyson Foods Inc.’s latest creation: Jimmy Dean Stuffed Hash Browns. Stuffed full of meat and cheese, the innovative product wraps all the goodness consumers love into a portable, ready-in-minutes, ultra-crispy potato hash brown. State-of-the-art crisping sleeve technology keeps the hand-held breakfast crispy right out of the microwave.
“Our research told us that consumers want a warm, crispy hash brown and are eager for new flavor varieties,” says Tracy Fadden, director of marketing for the Jimmy Dean brand. “We filled a void in the market by taking an American breakfast staple and reinventing it. Consumers want portable options that are delicious, fast and filling.”
The stuffed hash browns come in three flavor combinations: Bacon & Veggies (crispy bacon, tomatoes, peppers, onions, and cheddar and mozzarella cheeses); Meat Lovers (sausage, bacon, ham, and cheddar and mozzarella cheeses); and Sausage & Cheese (breakfast sausage, and mozzarella and cheddar cheeses). They come in four-count packages with a suggested retail price of $5.49.
