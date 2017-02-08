Werther’s Delights with Super Indulgent Caramel Popcorn
As an official sponsor of People’s Choice Awards 2017, Werther’s Original Caramel Popcorn, produced by August Storck Inc., is celebrating awards season by adding a sea salt and pretzel variety to the classic product, which debuted in 2010 as an exclusive item at the Karamell-Kuche at Disney's Epcot in Orlando. Since, it has been hand-made daily for theme park visitors. The German-based company started selling packaged product at retail in 2014 and was awarded a Product of the Year for 2015 by global research firm TNS. Werther’s Original Caramel Popcorn took home the top honor in the U.S. snacks category.
“As a beloved caramel brand, Werther’s Original Caramel Popcorn is one of our newest and most snack-worthy products for this upcoming award season,” says Meredith Suffron, director of marketing. “Popcorn and entertainment go hand-in-hand.”
Both varieties comes in 6-oz. stand-up zipper pouches. A 1-oz. serving contains 120 calories, 4g fat and 14g sugar. The whole-grain popcorn provides 1g of fiber.
