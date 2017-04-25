Foodborne Pathogens and Time-Temperature Measurements
Overview:
Tegam offers this how-to guide to implementing automated solutions for foodborne pathogens.
The challenges brought about by the FSMA will require new solutions for data collection and integrity without disrupting food handling processes. Fortunately, one automated solution will make sure food manufacturers are able to meet the new requirements: a temperature recording device.
Is your food manufacturing business prepared to meet the demands of the FSMA requirements?
Download this white paper to learn the following:
- The key elements of the FSMA.
- Time/temperature controls according to the HARPC Draft Guidance.
- The key components of a temperature recording device.
- The ROI of automated temperature recording solution.