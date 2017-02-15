E-Handbook: The State of Food Manufacturing in 2017
Overview:
Download the E-Handbook to see the full results of our 2017 Manufacturing Trends Survey, including charts not seen in our January issue of Food Processing.
According to this year's Manufacturing Survey, 2017 is the year of uncertainty for food and beverage manufacturing. Whether we're talking about salaries, staffing, or capital spending, respondents to our 16th annual Manufacturing Survey all agreed: the future looks unclear.
You'll also find additional resources from our sponsors, including white papers on wireless technology, pest control, data sampling, washdowns, and sanitation tools.