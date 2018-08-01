August 2018 Food Funny Cartoon Caption Contest
Summer's ending got you sour? We're squeezing every last bit of sun and fun we can into August with our monthly food funny caption contest.
When life hands you lemons, what do you do? Do you make lemonade? Maybe a sorbet? Maybe you make a lemon cake. Whatever you do, we hope it's funny. We also hope that you can squeeze together a few good captions for this month's cartoon caption contest. Enter your captions below and we'll let you vote on them mid-month.
Submitted Captions
Waiting for a lemon to drop (from the tree) not so smart, but a shake on the tree is a better start.
I see you want lemonade from concentrate.
When life gives you lemons, stand there like an idiot.
If you wait long enough, you’ll get lemon drops.
Let's get Zesty!
May I remind you that making lemonade is a process? One lemon falling into a glass won't do it.
Submit your Caption