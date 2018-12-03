/ / / December 2018 Food Funny Cartoon Caption Contest

You know what they say about being able to stand the heat in the kitchen. See if you can stand the heat of our monthly cartoon caption contest by coming up with a caption for this month's cartoon. You'll have until mid-month to submit, then we turn up the heat and let Mr. Frost and his friends decide who gets the job of being the funniest foodie in the land.

Submitted Captions

Was that "Frosty (the Snowman)"?

I think our Help Wanted Ad stated "will be working in 8 degrees temperature"

Word is bound to leak out.

I think he misheard when we said to call in the liquidators!

Can't get good help anymore.

Who said climate change is not a problem?

I thought they wanted someone for the freezer section.

Now we know what he was made of.

You know I've always said, "Never trust anybody who can't take a little heat."

Dreams don't work unless you do!

I should have given him the cold shoulder.

Submit a Caption