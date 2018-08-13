/ / / Equipment Round Up: August 2018

Plastic modular belting

KleanTop plastic modular belting is composed of food-safe materials, meets the wash-down and abrasion resistant requirements of food & beverage plants and is not a one-size-fits-all solution that may compromise quality or efficient operations. New are the 590, 1090 and 1010 Series belts. The 590 Series is a half-inch pitch belt designed to deliver an optimal combination of ease in cleaning, transfer capability and open area. The 1090 offers the same benefits as the 590 Series in a 1-in. pitch and is optimized for use with a 2-in. diameter roller for smooth transfer and to promote airflow across the bottom of the belt. The 1010 features an open hinge design with 60 percent rod exposure allowing for effective cleaning. The KleanTop line consists of plastic modular and metal conveyor belting products. Rexnord Corp.; Milwaukee; Rexnord.com/KleanTop

3-A approved removal filter

The new 3-A approved Hygienic Round Top Removal (HRT) filter is designed for sanitary applications where dust collection is required in low-capacity pneumatic conveying systems, such as vacuum loading of extruders or refilling minor/micro hoppers. A top-hinged dome design eliminates the need to enter the dirty portion of the filter. There are two styles. Without the hopper (Style II) the filter is suited as a bin vent filter for storage tanks, work bins and surge hoppers. With a 60° hopper (Style III) the filter receives dust through the hopper inlet and discharges the collected dust through an airlock for dust disposal or recycling. When fitted with a pneumatic receiver, the HRT 3-A filter becomes a product receiver. Product enters the filter and is discharged from the bottom through an airlock. Centrifugal force separates the product from the airstream and gently discharges it. Schenck Process; Whitewater, Wis.; 800-558-0184; www.schenckprocess.com

25kg bag fillers

A 25kg bag filler can be integrated into your existing bulk powder process that complies with food and dairy hygiene standards. The dust-free design allows for a high level of accuracy, sanitation and ease of use. Features include a modular design that allows for flexibility and growth. A complete powder handling system for packaging dry bulk powders processed in the dairy industry, including infant formulas and nutritional mixes, can include such options as single- and multiple-head fillers, check weighing, gassing systems, metal detection, de-aeration, inkjet printers and sampling. Powder Process-Solutions; Chanhassen, Minn.; 877-933-2556; www.powder-solutions.com

Low-charge central refrigeration system

Customize refrigeration needs with added reliability and efficiency with the Low Charge Central System (LCCS). It has an ammonia charge of approximately 1.5 to 3 pounds per ton of refrigeration, or 85 to 95 percent less than traditional central ammonia systems, and claims to be the only centralized system in the super-low charge category (less than 5 lbs/TR). The reduction in refrigerant charge may enhance the safety of food and beverage plant personnel and people living or working in the vicinity of a plant. In addition, the low charge can in some cases ease the regulatory burden and compliance costs for facilities. The system’s key is localized condensing made possible via remote distributed condensing units. Instead of feeding centrally condensed liquid ammonia through the system, only ammonia vapor is distributed through the plant. It is then condensed locally, near the evaporators. Frick Industrial Refrigeration; Waynesboro, Pa.; 717-765-2411; www.johnsoncontrols.com

Bulk bag unloading systems

Reduce dust in bulk bag unloaders with the company’s line of bulk bag unloading systems available with integral dust containment. The dust containment system provides operator access to the bag spout for connecting a new full bag or disconnecting an empty bag, within a dust containment box. Operator access to a positive shutoff valve to turn flow from the bag on and off as needed is provided within the dust containment box. This iris type valve allows the operator to connect a new full bag and untie its spout without an immediate flow of material from the bulk bag. Once the operator is ready and a new bag is connected, the operator slowly opens the valve manually until it is full open. The same process is performed in reverse when the bag is empty. Significant dust can be present when the bag is “empty” if the operator does not account for residual material left in the bag at the empty condition. If the spout is left open, dust can easily escape during removal or when compressed for disposal or recycling. Sterling Systems & Controls, Inc.; Sterling, Ill.; 815-625-0852; www.sterlingcontrols.com

Inline pneumatic directional control valve

With the stand-alone, inline version of the CL03pneumatic directional control valve, there is no need to mount the valves in a cabinet. The high-flow clean line valves have an IP69K protection class rating. By mounting the valve closer to the actuators, machine performance is improved and energy is saved. The hygienic design allows for easy cleaning since there are no pockets where particles can collect. In addition, the valve can withstand washdown pressures up to 1,450 psi. The fiber-reinforced polyamide material can also withstand the same detergents and aggressive chemicals used to wash down stainless steel equipment. Aventics Corporation; Lexington, Ky.; 859-254-8031; www.aventics.com

Laboratory paddle blender

Achieve more convenient, automated powder blending and liquid spraying operation with recipe management with the 1-cu. ft. Paddle Blender. It's constructed entirely of U.S. stainless steel type 304 with 150-grit interior finish and driven by a 1 HP TEFC motor. A pneumatic powder charging port and liquid delivery spray system promote batch-to-batch consistency. Touchscreen PLC recipe controls are housed inside a NEMA 4X stainless steel enclosure allowing for indoor or outdoor use. For increased versatility, an interchangeable ribbon agitator can be supplied. Both paddle and ribbon agitators are widely used in the preparation of dry solid-solid mixes and can easily accommodate minor liquid additions. Charles Ross & Son Co.; Hauppauge, N.Y.; 800-243-0500; www.mixers.com

Nitrogen generators

The use of an on-site nitrogen generator provides economic and safety benefits to food processing environments, especially to beer and wine dispensing, coffee production and packaging, bottling and blanketing. The TNX and TN2 nitrogen generators use compressed air as the source for nitrogen supply. A hollow fiber membrane enables systems that are easy to operate and customizable, Both systems are suitable for applications where the storage, handling and management of dewars and cylinders is restricted, unreliable or cost-prohibitive. Titus Air Systems; Morgantown, Pa.; 888-722-5253; www.titusair.com

Flow switch monitor

Users, specifiers and designers of industrial-grade ovens and furnaces will find the FS10i Flow Switch Monitor provides a ruggedized, ultra-reliable ventilation air flow switch in compliance with the requirements of the NFPA Standard 86 for Ovens and Furnaces. The dual function FS10i is particularly useful in air flow safety-related applications because of its superior low flow detection and repeatability, no moving parts reliability and SIL 2 compliant integrity. The FS10i provides both a relay output for low flow trip point detection and a continuous 4-20mA flow monitoring output. The trip point and user settable functions are easily user set in the field under actual operating conditions using simple, tactile feedback buttons. The switch operates over a wide flow range from 0.25 FPS to 400 SFPS [0,076 MPS to 122 MPS] and is designed for simple insertion into 0.5-inch (13mm) or larger diameter venting pipes and square ducts. Fluid Components International; San Marcos, Calif.; 760-744-6950; www.fluidcomponents.com