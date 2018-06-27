/ / / Fruit Ingredients Come in a Variety of Forms

Few ingredients fit within current food trends as well as real fruit. As consumers continue to redefine clean label and search for increased transparency or nutrient-rich offerings, the overarching theme appears to be a more holistic approach to foods and beverages. This positions fruit ingredients as an attractive option for formulators.

Whether present to provide the background whisper of flavor in teas, particulate identity in cereals and snack bars or to confer health benefits in the sports performance category, there is a fruit ingredient – and form -- suitable for almost any application.

When it comes to fruit-based ingredients, formulators have a wide variety of forms from which to choose, with major choices including juice, puree, concentrates in different strengths, freeze-dried, IQF or powders.

Various factors can affect fruit quality and availability, such as soil conditions, rainfall and other weather-related issues. “The main challenges to fruit formulation and processing often come down to availability and format options,” says Jeannette Ferrary for the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (www.realblueberries.org).

However the good news is that processors and ingredient suppliers often have a network of fruit growers from different regions to compensate for a lack of supply or quality for a particular type of fruit, according to Ed Maguire, an independent consultant with FLX Research. Even tropical fruits currently in vogue can be sourced from a several geographical regions, he notes.

The compensation or adjustments often involve balancing the Brix/acid ratio. This is a specification the end user can request from its supplier. That sort of compensation can be performed by the initial fruit processor or moved “upstream” to a further processor that creates filling or ribbons used in ice cream or baking, for example, to stabilize the viscosity and sweetness levels.

A Brix Briefing While Brix value is commonly associated with sugar, the most prevalent solid in many fruit and vegetable juices, Brix expresses the level of all solids, including sugars, pectins, organic acids and amino acids. The Brix scale equals the percent of dissolved solids in a solution. For example, a 100g sample of a solution that measures 40° Brix has 40g of sugar and other dissolved solids and 60g of water. The natural Brix of fruit can vary depending on the growing climate and from crop year to crop year. It may be common to adjust a product formulation to account for seasonal flavor profile differences or to choose a fruit blend to help standardize desired quality and flavor attributes. Ed Maguire, an independent consultant with FLX Research, notes that manufacturers must consider the Brix/acid ratio in any fruit ingredient. “If that is in line, even if Brix is a little high or a little low, it becomes a simple potency issue. When the ratio of the two shifts -- either more acid than normal compared to solids or vice versa -- that’s when it becomes tricky. The manufacturer will need to compensate with sweetener from a different source because when if the acid level is adjusted downward, the sugar content dips as well.

An industry standard preparation in this case is a “five plus one,” says Maguire -- five parts fruit to one part sugar, prepared by a specialty ingredient manufacturer, packed and ready to use in baking, confections or ice cream preparations.

Puree vs. concentrate

Two of the major available forms, purees and concentrates, vary in terms of the Brix level. The two forms have different labeling impacts as well.

A single strength fruit puree supplies fruit at the same Brix level as the fruit itself. According to Tim Heim of TreeTop Fruit Ingredients, a single-strength apple puree is “like biting into an apple. The taste is more natural because it doesn’t see as much heat as other forms of processing — it doesn’t pass through an evaporator.”

Certain manufacturers prefer puree because it has a more consumer-friendly label presence, whereas a concentrate has to be listed as such.

Fruit concentrate or puree may be ideal for use in a relatively high-moisture application such as beverages or batter mixes, while traditionally dried, freeze-dried or powdered fruit may have more advantages for a dry mix format, says Steve Somsel, ingredient sales manager for Shoreline Fruit LLC (www.shorelinefruit.com).

Other variables to consider when choosing between a puree and a concentrate include viscosity, Brix standardization acidity and freight costs.