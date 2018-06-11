Nominations Now Open for Green Plant of the Year 2018
Our ninth annual Green Plant of the Year nominations are looking for the 'greenest' food manufacturing plant in the United States.
Think you have a "green" plant? Not that philodendron in the corner! We're talking about your manufacturing plant.
Food Processing is opening nominations for our ninth annual Green Plant of the Year competition. Some of the criteria we look for:
- Is it energy efficient?
- Does it use innovative or alternative sources of energy?
- It is minimally polluting?
- Does it minimize water use?
- Were green building materials and practices used in its construction?
- Is the design innovative?
- Is it economically sustainable?
If you think you have a green/sustainable plant, email Dave Fusaro with a sentence or two of explanation and we'll lead you to the next steps. The winner will be chosen by a poll and is featured in our September issue.