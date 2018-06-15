/ / / Ingredient Round Up: June 2018

The following ingredient products were selected by our editors for the June 2018 issue of Food Processing magazine. Download your copy of the digital version of the magazine here

Silver dihydrogen citrate antimicrobial

Pure Control is a patented, FDA-approved, silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC) antimicrobial, offering produce processors a solution that can significantly mitigate the risk of foodborne illnesses resulting from consumption of their products. More than three years of extensive testing has shown consistent and materially significant reductions in the pathogens most frequently associated with foodborne illness outbreaks traced to processed produce (including E. coli, Salmonella and Listeria). Additionally, there are no negative organoleptic impacts resulting from its application. It's a highly effective, non-toxic food safety solution, which is safe for both people and the environment. Produce processors typically seek a 1 log reduction in pathogens from an intervention or processing aid – Pure Control averages 3 logs, or 99.9 percent.

Pure Bioscience; El Cajon, Calif.; 619-596-8600; www.purebio.com

Eggs complete the bowl

Bowls are a popular packaged food product currently. They offer chefs and food processors a blank canvas they can use to create their own culinary masterpieces. Whether the goal is comfort food or nouveau cuisine, it takes just one bowl, a few carefully selected fresh ingredients, and a dash of creativity to whip up a unique meal that diners can enjoy anytime, anywhere. And eggs are a critical component to most bowls. Whether the focal point or just an ingredient, they add protein, texture, flavor and color. Finish with fresh herbs or a sauce.

American Egg Board; Chicago; www.aeb.org/news-trends/incredible-breakfast-trend

Clean-label extracts defined

As the “Go Clean” movement is here to stay, the supplier unveils a line clean label extracts. Since there are no federal regulations defining "clean label" ingredients, the ingredient supplier has set its own standards, based on best practices of industry leaders in foodservice and retail. These include but are not limited to: no artificial ingredients, no synthetic chemicals, propylene glycol (pg) free, caramel color free, prop 65 free, natural/natural WONF, non-GMO project verified and organic compliant/certified. For a list of clean extracts, contact:

Flavorchem Corp.; Downers Grove, Ill.; 800-435-2867; flavorchem.com

One plate, two test

Boost productivity with a single product that tests for both E. coli and coliform organisms. Petrifilm Plates rapid tests provide flexibility with validated performance at both ISO and FDA/BAM temperatures, and a single incubation time for both E. coli and coliform for added convenience. No complicated workflow. Each plate is ready to use — no time-consuming agar prep, no pH adjustment for matrices pH>5 and no special equipment (e.g., UV light) for enumeration. They have reliable, proven accuracy for a broad range of foods and provide a read after only 18-24 hours of incubation.

3M; St. Paul, Minn.; 888-364-3577; www.3m.com

Dairy cultures are rBST-free

In response to consumer preferences, all the supplier's dairy components for producing cultures will be obtained from rBST-free sources moving forward. The company has identified reliable local sources and backup supply for rBST-free ingredients, as well as ensuring certification from all suppliers. While rBST-free had been widely available in Europe, such ingredients are now possible in North America.

DuPont Nutrition & Health; New Century, Kan.; 913-738-3673; www.food.dupont.com

Fiber from citrus

Citri-Fi is a natural citrus fiber made from a process that mechanically opens up the fiber to provide high water holding capacity, emulsification and gelling properties. Its high oil loading turns liquid oils into flowable powders. It provides viscosity, mouthfeel and stabilization and is a clean-label alternative to silicas, maltodextrins, starches and spray drying.

Fiberstar; River Falls, Wis.; 303-513-4021; www.fiberstar.net

Omega-3s for active consumers

A line of lipid nutrition products are uniquely designed to benefit active lifestyles. Marinol is a line of naturally concentrated omega-3 oils. They result from a proprietary, multiple purification process. They're enzymatically treated to retain their natural structure. There is a broad range of offerings to meet each customer's formulation needs.

Stepan Lipid Nutrition; Northfield, Ill.; 425-230-5127; www.stepan.com

Botanicals and extracts

Several botanicals and extracts are now available under the company’s Nutritional Innovations & Solutions and Specialty Botanicals & Extracts segments. Launched at Vitafoods, the new products include three new lines. Xtracs features extracts from nature that give healthy formulations an extra advantage. Olixrs are premium botanical powders that support health and vitality. Ogments are differentiated ingredients to help boost health benefits and formulation flexibility.

OmniActive Health Technologies; Morristown, N.J.; 866-588-3629; www.omniactives.com

Lactoferrin properties

Proferrin is a native lactoferrin from cow’s milk, coming from the supplier's French dairy cooperative. A gentle drying process enables the preservation of the powerful bioactivity of Proferrin. Its health benefits are supported by several in vitro studies, indicating: anti-microbial properties, gut health, helping to renew epithelial cells and immune response. It also has an anti-inflammatory effect, reducing the release of TNF (tumor necrosis factor), a pro-inflammatory marker.