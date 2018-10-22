/ / / Ingredient Round Up: October 2018

Reduced-gluten wheat

Wheat reduced gluten wheat lines will be available by the end of the year. The gluten-free food market is estimated to grow to $7.59 billion by 2020 in the U.S. The reduced-gluten wheat lines are non-GMO and patent-pending. The company says the identity preserved specialty wheat features 75 percent less allergenic glutens and 60 percent less overall gluten content. The company expects its branded bread wheat flour available to test milling and baking ability in late 2018. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.; Davis, Calif.; 530-756-7077; www.arcadiabio.com

Truly animal welfare approved dairy ingredients

Truly Grass Fed, the supplierís natural dairy ingredients portfolio, has been Certified Animal Welfare Approved by A Greener World, the leading animal welfare label in North America, the supplier claims. The ingredients are made with milk from cows that have been 95 percent grass-fed and are free to roam on Irish pastures for most of the year. They also are Non-GMO Project Verified and rBST-free. The ingredients include butter, cheese, whey protein, milk protein, casein, lactose, whole, enriched & skim milk powders. Glanbia; Kilkenny, Ireland; +353 (0)56 8836346; www.trulygrassfed.com

Summer eggplant

This summertime favorite has been re-created in the laboratory to deliver the savory, original and tasty flavor of the vegetable. In addition to answering consumersí desires for new flavors, it has functional uses in vegan products, ready meals, cheeses, snacks and fresh cheeses. Aromatech; Grasse, France; +33 (0)4 93 60 84 44; aromatech.fr/en

Liquid curcumin for sport and functional drinks

NovaSol Curcuminís formulation is suited for beverages and sport nutrition drinks. According to the company, the liquid formula of solubilized turmeric is 185 times more bioavailable than standard curcumin extract. The liquid is completely water- and fat-soluble, allowing formulators to incorporate it into beverages in lower doses to improve product taste. Curcuminís medicinal claims include sports recovery and joint and immune health. Frutarom Health; Ridgefield, N.J.; 201-941-8777; www.frutaromhealth.com