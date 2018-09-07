/ / / Ingredient Round Up: September 2018

Blueberries for the brain

Antioxidants are thought to help protect the body against the damaging effects of free radicals and the chronic diseases associated with the aging process. Blueberries contain many of these naturally occurring antioxidants and have the potential to reduce the effects of age-related loss in brain function. Studies of older laboratory animals consuming blueberry-supplemented diets have shown measurable improvements in memory, coordination and balance. Research is also uncovering neuron regeneration in older animals fed blueberries. The role of blueberries is being studied rigorously in all these areas and just as rigorous is the concern that all claims for beneficial effects be supported. U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council; San Mateo, Calif.; 650-548-2135; www.blueberrytech.org

'Comfort' seasonings, bases and flavors

Comfort food has made a major come back in recent years, and it doesn’t appear to be going away anytime soon. The supplier's Modern Comforts Collection is a new line of seasonings, bases and flavors inspired by comfort foods. There are four seasoning blends: Cheddar & Green Chili Sauce Base (a mac & cheese flavor with smoky green chilies), Chocolate Malted Milkshake Seasoning (rich and nutty malt balances with sweet and decadent chocolate), Rio Grande Style Meat Seasoning (Southwest-inspired) and Smoked Gouda & Rosemary Fry Seasoning (caramelly, nutty and sweet creamy Gouda cheese with a hint of mild hardwood smoke). Fuchs North America; Hampstead, Md.; 800-365-3229; www.fuchsna.com

Lactoferrin properties

Proferrin is a native lactoferrin from cow’s milk, coming from the supplier’s French dairy cooperative. A gentle drying process enables the preservation of the powerful bioactivity of Proferrin. Its health benefits are supported by several in vitro studies, indicating: anti-microbial properties, gut health, helping to renew epithelial cells and immune response. It also has an anti-inflammatory effect, reducing the release of TNF (tumor necrosis factor), a pro-inflammatory marker. Ingredia Nutritional; France; www.ingredia-nutritional.com